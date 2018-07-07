Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Productive in Summer League loss
Smith tallied 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes during the Mavericks' 92-85 loss to the Suns in a Las Vegas Summer League battle Friday.
The 2017 first-round pick is gaining additional seasoning in the Vegas Summer League, and his Friday debut was a solid one overall. Smith finished the regular season nursing a sore knee, but he appeared to be rested and at full health Friday. After a rookie campaign in which he averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 29.7 minutes over 69 games, Smith will look to build on those numbers while also significantly improving his mediocre 39.5 percent shooting.
