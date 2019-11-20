Roby scored 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3PT) and grabbed 10 rebounds while swatting three shots in Saturday's victory over Iowa.

Roby was limited to under 23 minutes due to foul trouble, but he nonetheless managed to record his third double-double in four games. Overall, the 2019 second-round draft pick is averaging 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks this season while hitting a healthy 47.1 percent of his field goals, including 45.5 percent from behind the arc.