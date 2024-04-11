Green (ankle) finished with three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 14 minutes in Wednesday's 111-92 win over the Heat.

Green put an end to a 12-game absence Wednesday, appearing for the first time since spraining his right ankle in a March 14 loss to the Thunder. He ended up filling a backup role on the wing and was a plus-7 during his time on the court. Before he exited the March 14 game, Green had averaged 23.3 minutes per contest in his four prior outings since being moved to the second unit in favor of Derrick Jones, so Green could see a modest uptick in playing time as he becomes further removed from the injury.