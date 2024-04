Green won't start Game 1 of the opening-round series against the Clippers on Sunday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

With Dallas resting its regulars, Green drew a spot start during the regular-season finale and posted four points, three rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during a loss to Oklahoma City. Across 24 regular-season appearances off the bench, Green averaged 6.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21.4 minutes per game.