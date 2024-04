Green will start Sunday's game against the Thunder.

With most of Dallas' regular starters resting, Josh Green will be joined by Jaden Hardy, Tim Hardaway, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Dwight Powell in the first unit. As a starter this season (32 games), Green has averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.0 minutes per game.