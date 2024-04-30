Prosper (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Clippers, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.
Prosper will miss a third straight game due to a left ankle sprain. He played only one minute during Game 1 and didn't see the court in Game 2, so his prolonged absence hasn't impacted Dallas' rotation.
