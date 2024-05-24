Prosper (ankle) won't play in Friday's matchup with the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
Prosper hasn't been available since Game 3 of the Mavericks' first-round series with the Clippers after spraining his left ankle in a practice leading up to that contest. The rookie first-round pick hadn't been a regular part of the rotation during the regular season, so his continued absence should go largely unnoticed.
