Prosper (ankle) won't play in Friday's matchup with the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Prosper hasn't been available since Game 3 of the Mavericks' first-round series with the Clippers after spraining his left ankle in a practice leading up to that contest. The rookie first-round pick hadn't been a regular part of the rotation during the regular season, so his continued absence should go largely unnoticed.