Prosper posted zero points (0-2 FG), two rebounds and one assist in five minutes Friday in the Mavericks' 122-84 win over the Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Prosper sprained his ankle in a practice prior to Game 4 of the Mavericks' first-round series with the Clippers and had been sidelined for multiple weeks before being cleared to play ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He didn't see any action in either of the first three games of the series, but with Friday's contest turning into a rout by the end of the third quarter, Prosper was able to make his NBA Finals debut in garbage time.