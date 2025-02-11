Prosper notched 16 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 129-128 overtime loss to Sacramento.
Anthony Davis (adductor) and P.J. Washington (ankle) were both sidelined Monday, and Davis is likely to miss extended time. Plus, Daniel Gafford left with a knee injury, so the Mavericks could potentially be very shorthanded going forward. Prosper made a strong impression Monday and is someone to watch in deeper formats in case he strings a few good games together.
