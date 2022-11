Pinson finished Friday's 127-99 victory over the Nuggets with one rebound in four minutes.

Pinson made an appearance for just the third time this season as the Mavericks dominated an undermanned Nuggets lineup. However, Pinson was not able to make it onto the scoresheet, managing just one rebound in his four minutes. As a player who typically remains fixed to the bench, Pinson can be left on the wire in all formats.