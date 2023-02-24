Pinson closed with two rebounds, one assist and one steal in six minutes during Thursday's 142-116 win over the Spurs.

Heading into the All-Star break, Pinson played double-digit minutes in six straight games, posting 3.8 points, 2.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds during that stretch. However, with Dallas close to full strength following the extended layoff, Pinson's role was severely diminished. The Mavericks obviously like having Pinson available when they are shorthanded, but even when he's seen increased playing time, he's failed to crack fantasy relevancy. Barring numerous injuries, Pinson can safely be ignored in most leagues.