Hardaway suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal on his left foot during Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

More information on treatment and recovery time will likely arrive in the coming days, but Hardaway could easily be out until March. Fantasy managers rostering Hardaway may need to drop him, as many leagues don't extend past March. Even if Hardaway does recover relatively quickly, he'll probably still face a significant ramp-up period where he's not seeing his usual workload. In his absence, more minutes will be available for Reggie Bullock, Sterling Brown and other shooting wings.