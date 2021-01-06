Coach Rick Carlisle was intentionally unclear when asked if Hardaway will continue to come off the bench, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Hardaway wasn't thriving as a starter through the first six games of the season, averaging 14.8 points per game but shooting just 39.2 percent from the field. Coach Carlisle brought him off the bench Monday against the Rockets, where Hardaway posted 30 points on 14 shots, seven rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes. Even if he comes off the bench going forward, fantasy managers shouldn't be discouraged. The Mavericks need his scoring ability and he should continue seeing about 30 minutes per night.