Hardaway supplied 29 points (9-14 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and four rebounds across 28 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over the Grizzlies.
This was Hardaway's third-best scoring output of the season and came a bit out of nowhere, as he had scored more than 20 points just once over his previous six contests. Hardaway has been a reliable scoring threat off the bench for the Mavericks of late and is averaging 17.7 points per game over his last nine appearances.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Big role in comeback victory•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Turns in empty 24-point performance•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Drops five threes•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Banished to bench•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Takes 19 shots in loss•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Hits four triples in loss•