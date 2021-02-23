Hardaway supplied 29 points (9-14 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and four rebounds across 28 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over the Grizzlies.

This was Hardaway's third-best scoring output of the season and came a bit out of nowhere, as he had scored more than 20 points just once over his previous six contests. Hardaway has been a reliable scoring threat off the bench for the Mavericks of late and is averaging 17.7 points per game over his last nine appearances.