Hardaway finished with 31 points (11-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and seven assists in 41 minutes during Saturday's 129-122 loss to the Heat.

Hardway couldn't miss in the loss, going 6-of-10 from the three-point line en route to a season-high 31 points. That makes back-to-back games of at least 20 points for Hardaway, although unfortunately, both have been losses. Having won just once in their past seven games, the Mavericks are perched precariously on the edge of the play-in picture. While they were able to acquire Kyrie Irving prior to the trade deadline, their lack of depth is becoming quite apparent. As they continue to push for as many wins as possible over the final stretch, look for Hardaway to continue firing away at will.