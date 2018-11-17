Mitrou-Long tallied 20 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the 113-104 win over South Bay on Thursday.

Mitrou-Long did have seven turnovers, but its hard to be discouraged when the shooting guard nearly registered a triple-double. It's worth nothing that 15 of Mitrou-Long's team-high 20 points came from beyond the arc, but he's still a reliable scorer even if the long range shot isn't falling.