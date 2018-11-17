Naz Mitrou-Long: Nearly registers triple-double
Mitrou-Long tallied 20 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the 113-104 win over South Bay on Thursday.
Mitrou-Long did have seven turnovers, but its hard to be discouraged when the shooting guard nearly registered a triple-double. It's worth nothing that 15 of Mitrou-Long's team-high 20 points came from beyond the arc, but he's still a reliable scorer even if the long range shot isn't falling.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.