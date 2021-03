Mitrou-Long (undisclosed) recorded 22 points (8-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and one block over 35 minutes in Friday's 111-107 win over the Swarm.

Mitrou-Long missed Thursday's contest for an unspecified reason, but he returned to the starting five against Greensboro and posted his first triple-double of the season during the narrow win. The 27-year-old averaged 13.2 points, 6.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds over 25.9 minutes per game during the G League season.