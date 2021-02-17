Mitrou-Long totaled 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals over 24 minutes in Tuesday's 112-105 loss to the Blue.

Mitrou-Long had started each of the last three games for the Mad Ants, but he returned to a bench role for Tuesday's matchup. However, he remained effective against Oklahoma City and approached a triple-double while playing 24 minutes in the narrow loss. The 27-year-old has been productive early in the G League season regardless of his starting status.