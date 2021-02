Mitrou-Long recorded five points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight assists and five rebounds over 29 minutes in Sunday's 122-117 win over the Raptors 905.

Mitrou-Long wasn't very efficient from the floor Sunday, but he still contributed offensively with a team-high eight assists. He had some issues with ball control, but he was still a proficient contributor off the bench during the win in double overtime.