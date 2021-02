Mitrou-Long (knee) recorded 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 18 minutes in Thursday's 109-95 win over Long Island.

Mitrou-Long was held out of Tuesday's game due to a knee injury, but he was able to return to the court following a brief absence. He saw less playing time than usual but was still a key contributor for the Mad Ants on the scoreboard. Even if his bench role continues, Mitrou-Long should remain involved going forward.