Nets' Allen Crabbe: Undergoes knee surgery
Crabbe underwent a right knee arthroscopy Thursday and will be out for the remainder of the season, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
An official timetable for a return to basketball action has not been established, but updates on Crabbe's status will be issued as appropriate. He'll finish the year having played just 43 games for the Nets, averaging 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 26.3 minutes.
More News
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.