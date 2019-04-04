Crabbe underwent a right knee arthroscopy Thursday and will be out for the remainder of the season, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

An official timetable for a return to basketball action has not been established, but updates on Crabbe's status will be issued as appropriate. He'll finish the year having played just 43 games for the Nets, averaging 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 26.3 minutes.

