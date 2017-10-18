Crabbe will start the season coming off the bench and the Nets are expected to be cautious with his workload, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Crabbe was expected to battle for a starting role with the Nets after being traded from the Trail Blazers this offseason, but injuries throughout training camp and the preseason ultimately hurt his chance of locking a spot down. He'll instead come off the bench and coach Kenny Atkinson said the Nets will be cautious with increasing Crabbe's minutes early on, so he may be someone to avoid in DFS contests Wednesday while he's not on a regular workload.