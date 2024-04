Smith (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Smith returned from a three-game absence Sunday against the Lakers but appeared to aggravate his hip injury, as he exited the contest with 2:49 remaining in the first quarter and didn't return. He'll be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set, and it's unclear whether he'll return to action in a rematch against Indiana on Wednesday.