Wilson contributed zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 20 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 loss to the Hornets.

Wilson cracked 20 minutes for the second time in the past three games, continuing to carve out a somewhat consistent role for himself. However, despite the uptick in playing time, he has not been able to convert the minutes into production. He has been well outside the top 300 over the past month, averaging just 4.2 points per game to go with 3.0 rebounds and a whole lot of nothing.