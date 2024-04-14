Wilson totaled nine points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 107-86 loss to the 76ers.

Wilson ends his rookie campaign in a 2-for-10 slump from beyond the arc, but his 35.6 percent clip on 1.6 threes per game through his first 38 appearances is a decent foundation. Wilson's strength is his top trait, however, with upside to carve out a defensively-oriented role with rebounding juice in the future. The 23-year-old logged a limited sample of under 600 minutes this season, but he ranked in the 88th percentile for defensive rebounding and 97th percentile for offensive rebounding among all wings.