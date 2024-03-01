The Nets are converting Wilson's two-way contract into a standard NBA contract Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The 2023 second-round pick has carved out more playing with the NBA squad of late, averaging 6.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 21.0 minutes per game over his last nine appearances (one start). For now, the rookie doesn't need to be on most fantasy radars, but Wilson is a guy to keep an eye on in deeper leagues, especially if the Nets opt to shut down some of their top producers toward the end of the regular season.