Green will start in Game 6 against the Bucks on Thursday, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

After a blisteringly-efficient 27-point performance in Game 5, coach Steve Nash decided it was time to put Green back in the starting lineup. It will mark the 34-year-old's first start since May 5, which coincidentally also came against the Bucks. In his last five starts, Green has posted averages of 13.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.