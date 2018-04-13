Nets' Joe Harris: Emerges in fourth season

Harris averaged 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 78 games for the Nets during the 2017-18 campaign.

Harris' emergence was one of the few bright spots for Brooklyn this past season. Not only did he surface as the team's go-to option on spot-up plays and ultimately finish the campaign shooting 41.9 percent from downtown, but along the way Harris also set a Nets single-season record for made three-pointers off the bench. Set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Harris will likely have a host of suitors lining up for his services.