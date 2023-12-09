Harris (shoulder) missed his lone field-goal attempt and recorded a blocked shot in four minutes in Friday's 123-91 loss to the Magic.

Harris checked into the game with 3:34 left in the first period and stayed in the game for the remainder of the quarter, but he didn't see any action thereafter. The fact that the game turned into a blowout in the second half may have prompted head coach Monty Williams to stay away from Harris, but the 32-year-old doesn't look as though he'll be in store for a major role in any case even though he's now made his way back from the right shoulder strain that had sidelined him for the previous 14 games. Harris will primarily be vying with Alec Burks, Isaiah Livers, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser for reserve minutes on the wing.