Harris scored 24 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Pelicans.

With James Harden (hamstring) and Kevin Durant (thigh) both in street clothes, Harris handled a big scoring load for the Nets. He's scored more than 20 points in three of his last five games, averaging 18.2 points, 3.2 threes, 2.0 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals over that stretch.