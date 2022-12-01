Harris notched 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and three steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 victory over Washington.

Harris couldn't repeat the 17-point outing he had off the bench against the Magic on Monday, but he looked deadly from three-point range and was one of three Brooklyn players that scored in double digits in this tight win. With Ben Simmons (knee) expected to be out for a couple of games in a best-case scenario, Harris should remain in the starting unit when the Nets take on the Raptors on Friday.