Nets' Joe Harris: Starting Friday

Harris will start Friday's game against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

With DeMarre Carroll and Allen Crabbe both out of action Friday, Harris will get the nod in the backcourt alongside Spencer Dinwiddie. Caris LeVert will also enter the lineup, and both players should be set for increased minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop