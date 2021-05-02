Shamet totaled 17 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Sunday's 117-114 loss to the Bucks.

After seven straight starts, Shamet ceded the role to Bruce Brown and came off the bench in Sunday's loss. Shamet's appetite for increased production didn't wane in a reserve role, as the starting stint gave the Witchita state product time to fine-tune his game. The guard has been plagued with injuries this season, but his return to efficiency is well-timed as the team prepares for the playoffs.