Walker accumulated 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 111-107 loss to New York.

Walker needed 13 shots to score 15 points coming off the bench, but he was a standout performer for the Nets due to his ability to impact the game on both ends of the court despite not starting. Walker was unable to secure a starting role all season long, but he had more than a few decent performances with the second unit. Walker has scored in double digits in 27 different appearances, but only five of those have come since the beginning of March.

