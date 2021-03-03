Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is out Wednesday against the Rockets.
As expected, Luwawu-Cabarrot will miss a second straight game due to right knee soreness heading into the All-Star break. With Jeff Green (shoulder) also out, more minutes could be in store for Iman Shumpert, Bruce Brown and Andre Roberson.
