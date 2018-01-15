Zeller (hip) will play and start Monday against the Knicks, Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily reports.

Zeller missed Saturday's matchup with the Wizards due to a sore left hip, but the injury was never nothing of much concern, and the North Carolina product will return to the starting five Monday, pushing Quincy Acy back to the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories