Nets' Tyler Zeller: Back in starting five
Zeller (hip) will play and start Monday against the Knicks, Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily reports.
Zeller missed Saturday's matchup with the Wizards due to a sore left hip, but the injury was never nothing of much concern, and the North Carolina product will return to the starting five Monday, pushing Quincy Acy back to the bench.
More News
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...