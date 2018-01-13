Nets' Tyler Zeller: Ruled out Saturday vs. Wizards
Zeller (hip) will not play Saturday against the Wizards, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
This is the first we've heard of the issue, but Zeller is apparently battling a sore left hip and will be held out Saturday on what may be a precautionary basis. In his absence, expect both Jarrett Allen and Jahlil Okafor to pick up increased minutes, with one of the two likely to move into the starting five.
