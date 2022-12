Cole (knee) finished with four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one block in 21 minutes Wednesday against Salt Lake City.

Cole missed his team's last matchup while attending to a knee injury, but it didn't force him to miss much time. He showed a few signs of rust in Wednesday's clash, shooting 25.0 percent from the field and 0-for-4 from downtown.