Cole tallied 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 20 minutes Friday against Motor City.

Cole was ice cold from beyond the arc in his team's last matchup Wednesday against Sioux Falls (0-for-4), but he redeemed himself by knocking down a pair of triples in this one. He also finished in double figures for the sixth time in seven games so far this season.