Cole totaled 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 42 minutes Sunday against Fort Wayne.

Cole didn't light up the scoring column like some of his teammates, but he led the squad in assists and minutes in the 123-130 loss. This workload was somewhat surprising as he logged only 19 minutes in the season opener, but he played well after being given more chances.