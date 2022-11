Cole amassed 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 40 minutes Sunday against the Charge.

Cole enjoyed an efficient shooting performance in this one and also recorded a steal for the third straight contest. He's averaging 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists over 34.5 minutes through his first four games of the 2022-23 campaign.