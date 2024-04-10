Gordon (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves.
Gordon is in danger of missing his third straight contest Wednesday due to a right foot strain. If the 28-year-old forward is ruled out, Christian Braun will likely draw another start.
