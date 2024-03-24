Pickett (personal) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against Memphis.
Pickett was unavailable Saturday against the Trail Blazers but should be able to suit up after a one-game absence. However, he isn't a regular part of the Nuggets' rotation.
