Pickett collected 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 23 minutes of Tuesday's 147-113 G League loss to Birmingham.

Though Pickett saw a decreased workload Tuesday, he remained highly impactful and led the Grand Rapids reserves in points, rebounds and assists. Prior to the outing, Pickett was averaging 17.0 points, 10.0 assists and 4.1 rebounds over 35.3 minutes per game.