The Nuggets recalled Pickett from the G League's Grand Rapids Gold on Monday.
The Nuggets could be shorthanded with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks, so Pickett and fellow rookie Hunter Tyson will return from the G League to give Denver some extra depth at guard.
