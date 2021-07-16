McGee has been selected to join the 12-man Team USA roster for the Tokyo Olympics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Two roster spots opened up for Team USA after Bradley Beal was placed in COVID-19 protocols and Kevin Love withdrew. McGee has been selected to fill one of the spots and would become one of many first-time Olympians on Team USA. With how the current roster has been organized, McGee's elite rim-protection could be a key component that had been missing previously.