Head coach Mike Malone indicated Friday that Green (knee) is progressing and could return Sunday versus the Pelicans, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Green can be ruled out for Friday's tilt versus the Hawks as a result, but it doesn't sound like he's far from returning following what will be a six-game absence following Friday's DNP. Green should play significant frontcourt minutes once he's cleared for his return, though he'll most likely return in a bench role.