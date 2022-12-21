Green contributed nine points (4-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 105-91 win over the Grizzlies.

Green played through a back injury in the win, providing some nice low-volume production off the bench. Now firmly in the veteran category, Green continues to be a steady source of points, albeit far from elite. He shouldn't be on the radar in standard leagues, barring multiple injuries to other players, but can have some backend value in deeper formats on occasion.