Jackson (ankle) didn't return Thursday to the Nuggets' 112-105 win over the Lakers in Game 3 of the series. He finished the game with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one assist in seven minutes.

Jackson appeared to be dealing with an ankle injury when heading to the locker room in the third quarter, and he didn't see the court during the final period. Head coach Michael Malone said after the game that Jackson was close to not playing in Game 3, so the coaching staff has had conversations about what to do in case he can't suit up for Saturday's Game 4. Since the Nuggets claimed a 3-0 lead in the series following Thursday's win, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team be cautious with Jackson's health.