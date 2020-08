Craig was hit in the mouth during Wednesday's game against the Spurs and went to the locker room, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Craig broke his nose last season, so there was some initial worry that he was struck there. However, it's been determined that he was hit in the mouth. Considering there was blood, it's not a surprise he was ushered to the locker room. He should be considered questionable to return.